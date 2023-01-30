‘Zero Plus Zero Equals Zero’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Lashes Out at Cong, CPI(M) As Tripura CM Saha Files Poll Nomination

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who on Monday joined Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha as he filed his nomination papers from Town Bordowali constituency for the upcoming state polls, lashed out at the Opposition Congress and Communist Party of India (M).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader reached Tripura’s capital Agartala on Sunday. He accompanied Saha as they offered their obeisance in the nearby Durga Mandir prior to the filing of the nomination.

Amid orchestra, euphoric fans and followers, Sarma, Saha and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, reached the District Magistrate office.

“The BJP only believes only in development card, we don’t have donation card or violence card," he said.

“The Congress is a big zero in the country and CPI (M) is zero in the world. And zero plus zero equals zero," added Sarma.

Monday is the last day to file nomination papers for the Tripura Assembly elections slated for February 16. BJP state party president Rajiv Bhattacharjee, who accompanied Saha, submitted his nomination for Banamalipur Assembly constituency later in the day.

“Today morning, Prime Minister Ji, Amit Shah Ji and our party president J P Nadda called and blessed me. Assam and Manipur CMs are with me, what else can I wish for. This time, we will win more seats," said Saha.

Biren Singh accompanied Saha as a successful BJP CM of the Northeast. “Tripura has advanced in the past five years and much needs to be done. Peace has been restored in the Northeast. Development has been our plank to success," Singh said.

POLL PLAN

The BJP is contesting 55 seats in the 60-member Tripura Assembly and has given five seats to ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT.)

“2018 was the year of fear and 2023 is all about peace. The results this year will be good and we will emerge as the single largest party. We have decided to fight it alone. This year, we will win six to seven seats more than the previous elections," added Sarma.

Meanwhile, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has announced the names of candidates for 22 assembly seats of Tripura.

