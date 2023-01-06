Aanand L Rai Breaks Silence on Rumours About Akshay Kumar Quitting 'Gorkha' Due to Their Fallout

After rumours stating that Akshay Kumar’s film Gorkha has been postponed and the actor has left the project circulated on the internet, the film’s producer, Aanand L Rai, has reacted to the speculation. Aanand L Rai has released an explanation. He revealed that actor Akshay Kumar is not leaving the film but the project has indeed been put on hold.

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Aanand L Rai announced that the film has been shelved due to a few ‘technical and factual’ issues. He said, “There are so many technical things that we need to take care of before we do the film. We also need to work on the factual details of the film. So, it will need the time it deserves. We can’t rush it."

Aanand L Rai also made it clear that Akshay Kumar will be the lead of Gorkha if it were to be produced. He asserted that if the movie is in the works, Akshay Kumar will be in it else they will work on something else. This statement comes as rumours of the actor leaving the movie for factual inaccuracies in the plot surfaced on the internet.

The film Gorkha is based on the life of war hero Major General Ian Cardozo who was the first officer with a disability to command a battalion and a brigade in the Indian army. Gorkha was modeled around Major General Cardozo’s heroic actions during the war of 1971.

In the year 2021, actor Akshay Kumar posted his first image from the film. He is seen wearing a military outfit in the poster. Taking to Instagram he wrote, “Sometimes, you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha – on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honored to essay the role of an icon and present this special film. Directed by – Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan."

Earlier, Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai worked together on Atrangi Re and the 2022 movie Raksha Bandhan. Meanwhile, Selfiee and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are some of the actor’s upcoming projects.

