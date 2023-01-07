Abhishek Kapoor To Launch Ajay Devgn's Nephew Aaman Devgan In Action-Packed Film: Report

Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan is all set to make his Bollywood debut if a new report is to be believed. Buzz is that filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor is planning a big-budget action film with Ajay Devgn where his nephew would star alongside him.

A source close to the production house told Pinkvilla, “Abhishek Kapoor has been willing to explore the action-adventure space for a while now and his next story pushes him in this unchartered territory as a director. He is very excited to take the film on floors. He launches Aaman Devgan with the film, and it’s an exciting space to tap on at this point of time. The film will be produced by Pragya Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala."

The source further added, “It’s a big scale action adventure and the team is planning to create a certain world for the film. The characters will be presented in a certain way in this unique world of adventures created by Abhishek. The yet untitled film is slated to go on floors in the next few months."

The report added that the film demands a young actor and a senior star, and he felt that Aaman and Ajay would fit perfectly in the roles.

Abhishek Kapoor is known for his making great content-driven films like Rock On, Kai Po Che, Fitoor, Kedarnath. His latest film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor was liked by many. He has been working on the action drama for quite some time now and has been tightlipped about the same.

As for Ajay Devgn, he will soon be starting the shoot of Neeraj Pandey’s romantic thriller this month and will begin working on Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’. He has finished shooting for Bholaa which is expected to have a theatrical release this year.

