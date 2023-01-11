Abhishek Nigam Not To Replace Sheezan Khan In Ali Baba? Actor Finally Breaks Silence

After Sheezan Khan was arrested in connection with his Ali Baba co-star Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, several media reports claimed that Khan is now likely to be replaced in the show. Some reports also claimed that actor Abhishek Nigam has been approached by the makers of Ali Baba as Khan’s future looks uncertain. While fans were wondering if Abhishek Nigam has been roped in for the show, the has now reacted to these reports. Calling them ‘rumours’, Abhishek has now clarified that he has not started shooting for Ali Baba.

“I have not started shooting. These are all rumours and I don’t want to comment on this because I don’t more rumours to come out. As of now its just a rumour. And yes, there is good project happening in future," he said as quoted by India Forums.

Earlier it was also reported that Ali Baba is not going off-air. E-times quoted a channel official who claimed, “The show is definitely not going off-air. It will continue." The report further claimed that Tunisha Sharma’s character in the show will not be replaced. Rather, makers will focus on other characters to proceed with the show.

For the unversed, Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the makeup room of her show, Ali Baba on December 24, 2022. A day after Tunisha’s death, her mother accused her co-star and former boyfriend Sheezan Khan of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. While Sheezan was then arrested, he is currently in judicial custody.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

