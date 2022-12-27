Actor Siddharth Claims His Parents Were 'Harassed' by Security Personnel at Madurai Airport

Tamil actor Siddharth on Tuesday alleged that his parents were “harassed" by airport security personnel at Madurai. The actor, who is known for airing his strong opinions on issues via social media, shared an Instagram post to draw attention to the incident. He complained that the authorities repeatedly spoke in Hindi and refused to converse in English despite being requested to do so.

In the story that seems to have been deleted from his account soon after being posted, the actor said, “Harassed for 20 mins at empty Madurai airport by CRPF. The made my senior parents remove coins from their bags! And repeatedly talked to us in Hindi after being told to speak in English. Rude AF. When we protested they said in India this is how it is. Jobless people showing off power."

The security at Madurai airport is handled by the Central Industrial Security Force, or CISF. The actor, however, on the Instagram Story post made the allegations against the CRPF, or the Central Reserve Police Force.

Siddharth was last seen in the Tamil and Telugu bilingual Maha Samudram, which opened in theatres in 2021. The romantic drama was directed by Ajay Bhupathi of RX 100 fame. The actor is making a return to the screen with Escaype Live, which will stream on Disney + Hotstar.

In his recent interview with a national channel, Siddharth had said that Hindi cinema and serials should do something interesting. “People often forget that I am a Delhi boy. I can speak Hindi fluently. But I have seen a lot of work in South Indian cinema. So, every time it comes to Hindi, it will be a hobby. When something interesting is offered to me, I will not miss it," he said.

He is also working on Indian 2, directed by S Shankar. The Kamal Haasan-led movie is a sequel to the 1996 classic of the same name. It features Ulaganayagan in the role of a vigilante who tries to rid society of corruption.

