Actor Siddharth Describes 'Cruel, Disturbing' Treatment of His Parents by Staff at Madurai Airport

Tamil actor Siddharth recently alleged that his parents were “harassed" by airport security personnel at Madurai. The actor had shared an Instagram post to draw attention to the incident. He had complained that the authorities repeatedly spoke in Hindi and refused to converse in English despite being requested to do so.

On Thursday, the actor posted a long note on Instagram to summarise whatever he needed to say about the incident, before moving on. The actor was travelling with his family members - three elders, two children and a few adults. He described how the staff at the security check shouted at him and his parents and behaved rudely. His mother’s purse was asked to be emptied because it had coins. They also questioned why they were carrying medical injections. The actor mentioned that one of the kids travelling with them needed them. They were also spoken to in Hindi despite being requested to talk in English.

When the actor asked to speak to a senior person, he turned out to be a fan and apologised for the incident. He also asked the actor to “let it go, it happens." Siddharth then pointed out that he doesn’t need an apology just because he is a known face. “But what about common people who experience this kind of bullying?"

Advertisement

Here’s the full note:

The actor ended his note by saying that he didn’t ask for any special treatment. All he expected was kindness and courtesy towards elders.

Although the actor might want to move on from the incident, Member of Parliament (Madurai Constituency) Su Venkatesan has requested an enquiry into the allegations by Siddharth. “I have requested the @aaimduairport to conduct an enquiry into the allegations of actor Siddharth about the improper conduct of CISF personnel in Madurai airport who demanded to be spoken to in Hindi," he tweeted, sharing a screenshot of Siddharth’s now-deleted Instagram story.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the Instagram story that was deleted from his account soon after being posted, the actor had said, “Harassed for 20 mins at empty Madurai airport by CRPF. The made my senior parents remove coins from their bags! And repeatedly talked to us in Hindi after being told to speak in English. Rude AF. When we protested they said in India this is how it is. Jobless people showing off power."

Read all the Latest Showsha News here