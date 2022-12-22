After Kantara Success, Anushka Shetty Attends Bhoota Kola Festival in Mangaluru; Video Goes Viral

Anushka Shetty, popularly known as Sweety, is once again making headlines. She visited her hometown in Mangaluru to see a performance of the traditional religious art form known as Bhoota Kola, which was featured in the recent blockbuster movie Kantara. Anushka was seen taking pictures and videos while a fan recorded her unexpected public appearance.

The Baahubali fame looked stunning in a lovely silk saree. In the video that was shared online, Anushka Shetty is seen enjoying the performance and also capturing it on her phone. The caption also read, “Another glimpse of Sweety attending Bhoota Kola Festival in her home town." Watch the video below.

The actress hasn’t been quite active on social media for a while, and there aren’t any recent pictures of her either as she hasn’t attended any public events. Thus, the Baahubali actress’ unexpected visit caused a stir in Mangaluru.

This is also not the actress’ first time attending the Bhoota Kola Festival. Anushka has been going to the festival for a long time. She belongs to Puttur taluk of the Dakshina Kannada district, specifically from the Bellipady village. However, Hyderabad is now her home, and Telugu films are where she started her career and rose to fame.

Recently, after watching Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, Anushka Shetty posted a poster of the movie along with a message that read, “Watched kantara .. totally totally loved it, congratulations to each and every actor, producers, technicians …team Kantara u all were amazing, and thank you all for the experience .. Rishab Shetty you were amazing … Please watch the movie in the theatres .. don’t miss it."

Meanwhile, the actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming film titled Anushka 48, for now. Directed by P Mahesh Babu, the film will also star Naveen Polishetty in the lead. The movie is currently in its production stage.

