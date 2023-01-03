After Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar Quits Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2; Deets Inside

After Nakuul Mehta announced his exit from Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, his co-star Disha Parmar has also decided to quit the popular daily soap. The two used to play the role of Ram Kapoor and Priya respectively in the show. In a recent interview, Disha opened up about her decision to leave the show. She mentioned that after being affiliated with the show for more than a year, it is time to move on to different endeavors. “When the makers introduced a leap and I had to play a mom to a five-year-old girl, I had my apprehensions. But, then the track was very interesting and I enjoyed it," she told E-times.

The actress stated now that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is taking a 20-year hiatus, she feels that she has given her all and it is time to move on. “I would not say I’m quitting the show, but moving on to new projects and new beginnings. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was a great experience, and I enjoyed it thoroughly," Disha added.

Disha also admitted that shows can become monotonous and shared that producing episodes every day is a difficult effort. Commenting on the tune from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, the actress stated that the show had a lot to explore and that it lasted so long because of its content. She admitted that she had bad days, but she primarily enjoyed playing the character of Priya. Disha also believes that television has developed and grown above sassy bahu politics, and that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was no exception. She feels that television content has matured, but that it still has a long way to go.

This comes days after Nakuul Mehta also announced his exit from the show and mentioned that he had nothing new to offer. “The story is going to places and I feel going ahead there’s nothing new I can bring to it. I will miss playing Ram," he told Hindustan Times.

Since its premiere, the daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has carved out a niche for itself among viewers. The show is produced by Balaji Telefilms, Ekta Kapoor’s production company and is a reboot version of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain that starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles.

