Aishwarya Rai Pulls Ranveer Singh's Cheeks In Viral Video; Aaradhya's Reaction Is Too Cute To Miss

Aishwarya Rai exchanged a goofy moment with Ranveer Singh at the finals of the Pro Kabaddi league championship held in Pune. Aaradhya's reaction is unmissable.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: December 19, 2022, 21:56 IST

Pune, India

Aishwarya Rai is an epitome of grace and an all-around star who has flourished through some path-breaking films in her career. But even the actress has a goofy side to her and that is evident from her banter with Ranveer Singh at the game or Pro Kabaddi league that was held in Pune earlier this week. The Dhoom 2 actress was with Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya as she cheered for Abhishek’s team Jaipur Pink Panthers.

On Sunday, a video of the playful exchange between Aishwarya Rai and Ranveer Singh went viral on social media. The clip shows the Guru actress pulling Ranveer’s cheeks and to return the gesture, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor planted a kiss on Aishwarya’s hand leaving Aaradhya in splits. The video also captured glimpses of Abhishek Bachchan’s niece Navya Nanda and Anupam Kher’s son Sikander Kher. It’s natural for the netizens to react humorously to a viral moment like that. One of them tweeted out, “And Aradhya smiling so feverishly!"

Meanwhile, in a set of different videos, Aishwarya and Aaradhya flaunt a victory sign and then break into a dance to cherish the win. Another clip also captured the mother and daughter duo hugging each other tightly as the team celebrated the victory. The Devdas actress has also taken to her Instagram handle to express her happiness. She had written, “Jaipur Pink Panthers are the Pro Kabaddi Season 9 CHAMPIONS. What a fabulous season! We are so proud of our team of incredibly talented, focused and hardworking kabaddi sportsmen… Kudos boys!!! God Bless always. Love, Light, more power to you and Shine on,"

The final match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan was a close one but Jaipur Pink Panthers conquered their opponents 33-29 in a summit clash and hence emerging as the champions of Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 on Saturday.

first published: December 19, 2022, 21:56 IST
last updated: December 19, 2022, 21:56 IST
