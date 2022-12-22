Ajay Devgn Reminisces About Shooting For Kachche Dhaage With Saif Ali Khan, Posts Unseen Throwback Pic

One of the most popular actors in Bollywood is Ajay Devgn. What is the first film that comes to your mind when you think of him? We bet it is Singham or its sequel. But his recent post will take you back to the sets of his 1999 film Kachche Dhaage.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a fan-shared picture from the shooting days of Kachche Dhaage with Saif Ali Khan. “This picture was forwarded to me by a fan. Taken on the sets of Kachche Dhaage (1999). A film in which Saif and I were on the run. Manisha Koirala & Namrata Shirodkar were our leading ladies. It had an evergreen music track by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan saab. The memory needed some jogging but it was fun taking that trip," Ajay Devgn wrote while sharing the post. Ajay's post took fans on a nostalgic trip. While one said that this is his favourite movie of all time, another used the famous phrase, “Old is Gold."

Advertisement

The film featured Manisha Koirala and Namrata Shirodkar as leading actors and a mesmerising soundtrack by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Devgn's role in Kachche Dhaage still remains popular among both critics and fans. Kachche Dhaage was produced by Ramesh Taurani and Kamal S. Taurani and directed by Milan Luthria. It also marked the very first collaboration of two popular actors Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan.

The film depicts the lives of two stepbrothers who are falsely accused of participating in anti-national activities and committing murder. Although at first they are very different from one another and do not get along, they bond while running from their pursuers. They ultimately reveal those responsible for the crime and establish their innocence.

Meanwhile, the actor received praise for his November 2022 release Drishyam 2, a sequel to his 2015 film of the same name. In February 2023, he is all set to release Maidaan based on the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Recently, the actor had taken to Instagram to share the release date for his film.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here