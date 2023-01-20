Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee Trailer Will Release on Jan 22, to be Attached to Pathaan in Theatres

Akshay Kumar 2022 films - Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu - didn’t quite meet people’s expectations. But with a new year and a new zeal, the Cuttputlli actor is looking forward to 2023 with another set of new films. The first one in the line is Selfiee. While the actor had recently shared the motion poster of his upcoming film, the trailer for the same was set to be unveiled yesterday.

However, the trailer launch had to be postponed owing to PM Narendra Modi’s visit in the city and Akshay Kumar’s delayed flight. And now it is set to be unveiled on January 22. And not only that, it would be attached to Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited action-thriller of the year, Pathaan.

On Friday, Akshay Kumar shared the fresh poster on his Instagram timeline that showed him with a garland and walking with swag. On the other hand, Emraan Hashmi is wearing a T-Shirt with Akshay Kumar’s face printed on it. He can be seen trying to take a selfie with him. A small boy is standing beside Akshay Kumar in big black sunglasses trying to pose for the picture. The post caption read, “Dono ka dil ek hi superstar ke liye dhadakta hai. Gear up for a unique story of a superstar and his superfan!🏆#SelfieeTrailer coming out on 22nd January. #Selfiee releasing on 24th February only in cinemas!"

Fans who have been eagerly waiting to watch the trailer were happy to see the new poster. One of them wrote, “Your every fan deserves this movie. I hope your year starts with a bang and haters gonna cry so hard this time Sir!" Another one commented, “Congratulations Sir! You can save Bollywood!" Someone else said, “East or West! Akshay Kumar is the best!" Another one stated, “Super dooper hit film in 2023!!"

The trailer of Selfiee will be attached to Pathaan across cinemas. Directed By Raj Mehta, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. With a unique storyline and fascinating onscreen jodi of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi for the first time, Selfiee is all set to hit theatres on 24th February 2023. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen.

