Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez Starrer Ram Setu to Have Its OTT Premiere on December 23

Amazon Prime Video today announced the global streaming premiere of the action-adventure thriller Ram Setu, directed by Abhishek Sharma. Led by Akshay Kumar, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nassar and Pravessh Rana in pivotal roles. Ram Setu is about an atheist archaeologist turned believer who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage. Prime members in more than 240 countries and territories can stream Ram Setu from 23rd December 2022 on the service.

“Ram Setu is a film that is rooted in its Indian history and culture and we are thrilled that the film will now stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories," shared actor Akshay Kumar. “The film received positive response during its theatrical release and we are excited to take it to our audiences far and wide. It’s a well researched film that not just brings out the authenticity in storytelling, but also gives the viewers an immersive experience through its state-of-art VFX technology that further enhances the narrative."

Action-adventure thriller Ram Setu has a unique storyline, noteworthy performances, and larger-than-life sound and visual effects offering a truly immersive cinematic experience to the viewers. Presented by Prime Video in association with Cape of Good Films, Lyca Productions and Abundantia Entertainment, Ram Setu will be available in India and more than 240 countries and territories from 23rd December 2022 on Prime Video.

