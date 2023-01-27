Ever since the announcement of Fukrey 3, fans have been excited to get an update about their favourite group of friends returning on the big screen. However, actor Ali Fazal who played a pivotal role in the first two films of the franchise will not be returning for the third part. The actor has finally clarified why he was bound to let go of the film.

Alia Fazal’s team conveyed a message on his behalf, “So Zafar aayega ya nahi? Sab yahi puch rahe hain baar baar. Sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi! Zafar bhai ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya bhi banna padhta hai. Aur do universes overlap ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi. Once a fukra always a fukra so I am around… But I won’t be coming on screen for the third outing of the Fukras, Bholi and Panditji!"

He added, “I would have wanted to be part of it but time and schedules didn’t allow me to. I will be back in the future at some juncture, maybe sooner than you expect. Zafar will be back after a small detour to entertain you guys!"

The film has paved an incredible journey so far that gave the audience some of the most loved and iconic on-screen characters like Choocha, Pandit Ji, Bholi Punjaban. The third installment of the most loved comedy franchise Fukrey is all set for its release on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami dated, 7th September 2023.

Starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi, the film is helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and will be produced under Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Farhan Akhtar had written, “Iss baar hoga chamatkaar, straight from Jamnapaar! #Fukrey3 arriving in cinemas on 7th September, 2023".

Actor Varun Sharma while sharing the announcement news of Fukrey had earlier shared on social media, Varun Sharma also shared, “A Film Which is truly special to me..A Film I started my journey with..A Character which is synonym to my Name!❤️ “Choocha" Aa Raha hai wapis teesri baar apne Fukron ki toli ke saath Milte hai 7th Sep’23 to Cinema Gharon mai!! Is Baar Hoga Ch u amtkaar, straight from Jamnapaar! #Fukrey3 #Choochaisback".

Meanwhile on the work front, Ali Fazal will next be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Metro..In Dino’, He also has Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya with Tabu. He will also be seen alongside Gerard Butler in the Hollywood film Kandahar.

