Aly Goni Clarifies He Is Not On a Break From TV But Is 'Not Accepting Any Projects'

Aly Goni has worked in several popular television shows including Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin among others. However, the actor has been away from the screen for quite some time now which has left fans wondering if he is on a break. However, in a recent interview, Ali clarified on the same and revealed that he is not on a break from television but is not accepting ny projects at the moment.

“I have not taken a break from TV, but I am not accepting any projects. While TV needs a long commitment, I feel I am at an age where I can explore other mediums and prove myself as an actor," he told E-Times.

Aly also mentioned that television shows can get monotonous at times but added that the medium is ‘not going anywhere’. “TV will always be the audience’s medium and no matter what, it is not going anywhere. However, I feel it can get repetitive. I have observed that if a story works on a show, everyone tries to add it to their show in one way or the other. Even the characters tend to get repetitive and actors have to choose their role very carefully for TV," the actor said.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame also mentioned that he is looking for opportunities in web shows in order to expand and showcase his talent. ““While OTT appeals to the audiences more, in Bollywood we still can’t predict what will work for audiences. And the same is the case with TV. I’m happy with my career graph, I am looking forward to doing a good web series to showcase my talent," he added.

Meanwhile, Aly Goni has also been doing several music videos. He was recently seen in Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi along with his ladylove, Jasmin Bhasin. Prior to this, the duo also collaborated for another music video titled ‘Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega’.

