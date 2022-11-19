Amitabh Bachchan Amazed By Kartik Aaryan's Female Fan Following in KBC Promo, Watch

Kartik Aaryan has had a successful year with his Bollywood reviving release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He is one of the biggest hearthhrobs in the country with a dedicated female fan following. His fandom was talked about on the show Kaun Banega Crorepati recently. Host Amitabh Bachchan, in a recent promo of KBC, was seen talking about Kartik’s female following.

An upcoming episode features a contestant who looks like the actor and calls himself Kartik Aaryan. The contestant, who is a big fan of the star, dons the looks of some of Kartik’s characters and calls himself Kartik Aaryan in his intro video. Amitabh Bachchan then asks him, “Unki female following bohot zada hai, aapki? (He has a huge female fan following, and you?)"

Towards the end of the promo, Big B asks for a surprise for the contestant to be shown and then Kartik makes his appearance in the episode. He appears on video call to speak to the contestant, who can’t contain his happiness with this surprise.

Kartik enjoys a huge fanbase amongst the masses of India, from kids to youth to females and families, making him one of most loved actors of the generation. Meanwhile, on the work front, his upcoming film Freddy is all set to hit your digital screens from 2nd December. Its theme track, Kaala Jaadu, is busy winning hearts as it became the Most Viewed Video in 24 hours of its drop. He is currently shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha and will also be seen in Shehzada, Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

