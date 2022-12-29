Amitabh Bachchan Leaves Vicky Kaushal in Splits As He Says 'Humari Haalat Bilkul Ek Jaisi Hai'

The finale week of Kaun Banega Crorepati will see Govinda Naam Mera co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani gracing the hot seat. Promos from the upcoming episode have left fans excited. In one of the recent sneak-peeks from the episode, Amitabh Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal discovered one thing in common. Wondering what it is? Both the actors fail miserably in cooking.

During the conversation, Amitabh asks his guest participants if they can cook. While Kiara admits she cooks occasionally, Vicky responds, “Maine jo ek cheez seekhi thi woh thi chai banana (I learned one thing that is making tea)." Responding to him, Big B says, “Aur humari haalat bilkul ek jese hai," (Yours and mine situation is exactly similar)."

Amitabh Bachchan said he only knew how to boil water and later it took him seven days to learn how to crack an egg properly. “Ek baar videsh gaya hua tha toh akele rehna tha toh tab seekha anda kese banta hai. Saat din toh lag gaye k usko sahi tareeke se phoda kese jaata hai (Once I had gone abroad, I had to live alone, so I learned how to make an egg. It took seven days to know how to crack it properly)."

Talking about Govinda Naam Mera, the film features Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani in key roles. The movie aired on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16 and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. The comedy thriller is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

Up next, Vicky Kaushal will appear in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film with Sara Ali Khan. He will also star in Meghna Gulzar’s directorial, Sam Bahadur, a movie based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani currently has two projects in the pipeline. The first is SatyaPrem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aryan, and the second is RC1 starring South superstar Ram Charan.

