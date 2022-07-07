Amy Jackson and Beau Ed Westwick Make Heads Turn as They Walk Their First Red Carpet Together

Ed Westwick, who is known for playing the character of Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl, and British actress Amy Jackson, made their relationship Instagram official earlier last month. They were seen at the 2022 National Film Awards in London recently. This was their first public appearance as a couple as well as the first time they walked the red carpet together. Looks like Chuck Bass has finally found his Blair Waldorf in real life, too.

While Ed looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo, Amy stole the show in a black dress with lace detailing. Amy and Ed reportedly started dating in December of 2021. Sources have it that the duo first met at the Red Sea Festival in Saudi Arabia.

All the rumours were confirmed after Amy posted a cozy picture of the two on Instagram.

Very recently the two were also spotted enjoying at the Wimbledon. Instagram updates shared by Ed Westwick on his birthday also suggest that Amy has been warming up to his family.

Ed had shared a photo of his grand mother and Amy from his 35th birthday party last month.

Amy, who is known in India for her roles in films like ‘I’ and ‘Singh is Bling’, was previously engaged to George Panayiotou, a businessman based in London.

The pair had with great joy welcomed their beautiful son Andreas to the world in 2019. But something seemed to be off as Amy started deleting George’s pictures from her Instagram account. Later, the split between the two was confirmed.

On the other hand, Ed Westwick, who featured in movies like ‘J.Edgar’ , ‘Bone in the Throat’ after the end of Gossip Girl, the last being ‘Me You Madness’, has dated celebs in Hollywood. The most scandalous, however, remains his infamous so-called encounter with Drew Barrymore. Drew Barrymore and Ed Westwick were spotted and snapped making out at a Kings of Leon concert in Manhattan in September 2008.

