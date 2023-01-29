Annu Kapoor Gets Discharged From Hospital; Check His Latest Health Update Here

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, January 29. Reportedly, Annu underwent treatment by the cardiology team of the hospital. “Mr Annu Madan Lal Kapoor admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on 26th January early morning with complaints of chest discomfort has been discharged today," Dr Swaroop said as quoted by the news agency ANI.

Dr Rajneesh Jain, co-director of Cath lab and Head of the unit, under whom Annu was admitted, confirmed that the veteran actor has been discharged and is not stable. “Mr Annu Kapoor has been discharged today in a stable condition," he said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

For the unversed, Annu Kapoor was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on January 26 after he complained of chest pain.

An actor, singer, director, radio jockey and television host, Annu Kapoor has worked in more than 100 films and television shows. He has been active in the acting world for 40 years. He has won several awards in his career including two National Film Awards, one Filmfare Award and two Indian Television Academy Awards in different categories.

First seen in Amitabh Bachchan’s 1979 film ‘Kala Patthar’, Annu Kapoor went on to work in noteworthy films, films like ‘Betaab’, ‘Mandi’, ‘Aadharshila’ and ‘Khandar’. However, he got his due recognition from the 1984 film ‘Utsav’. He later worked in superhit films like ‘Mr India’, ‘Tezaab’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Ghayal’, ‘Hum’, ‘Darr’. The actor is known for roles in films like Hum, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, Ram Lakhan and Jolly LLB among others. He has also received a National Award for his performance in Ayushmann Khurrana’s debut film Vicky Donor. Annu Kapoor was last seen in the web series Crash Course, which premiered on an OTT platform last year.

