Anushka Sharma Nails Chakrasana Yoga Pose in New Instagram Pic, Leaves Fans Stunned

Anushka Sharma is undoubtedly one of the fittest stars in Bollywood. Apart from being a stellar actor, she is also a huge advocate of healthy living, positive mindfulness, and practicing yoga.

On Saturday, the actress gave a glimpse of her yoga session where she stretched her body into an inverted Yoga pose also called ‘chakrasana’. Sharing the photo she wrote, “Perspective."

Anushka recently celebrated her daughter’s second birthday. The actress welcomed a baby girl with husband Virat Kohli back in 2021. While she has kept her daughter away from the limelight, the actress occasionally shares glimpses of her on her social media handle hiding her face. Sharing an adorable photo of her baby girl, Anushka wrote, “Two years ago my heart grew wide open." In the photo, Anushka was seen holding her baby girl with all the love and affection.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for ‘Chakda Express’. Talking about her experience of taking on the challenging role of Jhulan Goswami, the actress during an event shared, “Chakda Xpress is a really special film. It is extremely close to my heart because of the subject that it focuses on. I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and her contribution towards women’s cricket in India. It is an honor for me to bring a film that is inspired by her life and times to audiences around the world".

She also added, “Chakda Xpress is one of the hardest films that I have ever done but it is Jhulan’s discipline, hard work and passion that encouraged me to try and emulate the same. I cannot wait for the world to witness the story of this icon of women’s cricket." The actress has wrapped shooting for the film, and is awaiting the release of the film on Netflix.

Advertisement

The actress recently had a cameo appearance in the Triptii Dimri’s ‘Qala’ where she played the role of an 80s heroine for a music number. The film was produced by her brother Karnesh Ssharma. She was last seen in ‘Zero’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here