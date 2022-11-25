AR Rahman Shares Video of Jam Session With Lal Salaam Director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

AR Rahman was roped in earlier this month as the music director for the upcoming film Lal Salaam directed by superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. On Friday, the music maestro shared a video of him playing a lovely tune on the harmonium with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth sitting beside him. The two are seen completely mesmerised by the magic of the tune in the short clip which has already gained over seven lakh views.

AR Rahman captioned the video, “Jamming with the most promising female Director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for Lal Salaam in Mumbai.”

From the look of the video, we can assume that the two are currently working on the music for their upcoming project together in Mumbai. Lal Salaam was officially launched on November 5 with Aishwaryaa putting out a Tamil poster of her upcoming directorial on her social media profiles. She went on to caption the post, “When your FATHER trusts in you..When you believe GOD is by you..MIRACLES happen in true. After 7 long years..the journey begins again with grateful and joyful tears.”

Lyca Productions which is bankrolling the film along with Rajinikanth had also put out a tweet that hinted at his cameo and music by AR Rahman. The tweet read “Lal Salaam to everyone out there! We are extremely delighted to announce our next project, with the one and only Superstar Rajinikanth in a special appearance! Directed by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. Starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the leads. Music by AR Rahman.”

Aishwaryaa is the elder daughter of Rajinikanth, and she is best known for her 2012 film 3, which starred Dhanush. Aishwaryaa is also the author of the book Standing on an Apple Box: The Story of a Girl Among the Stars. She also announced her Bollywood directorial debut, Oh Saathi Chal, earlier this year. On the other hand, AR Rahman’s last project as music director was Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part I which was a roaring hit.

