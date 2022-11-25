Home » News » Entertainment » AR Rahman Shares Video of Jam Session With Lal Salaam Director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

AR Rahman Shares Video of Jam Session With Lal Salaam Director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

Lal Salaam was officially launched on November 5 with Aishwaryaa putting out a Tamil poster of her upcoming directorial on her social media profiles.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 22:37 IST

Mumbai, India

AR Rahman shared a video of him working on the music of Lal Salaam with director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.
AR Rahman shared a video of him working on the music of Lal Salaam with director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

AR Rahman was roped in earlier this month as the music director for the upcoming film Lal Salaam directed by superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. On Friday, the music maestro shared a video of him playing a lovely tune on the harmonium with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth sitting beside him. The two are seen completely mesmerised by the magic of the tune in the short clip which has already gained over seven lakh views.

AR Rahman captioned the video, “Jamming with the most promising female Director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for Lal Salaam in Mumbai.”

Advertisement

From the look of the video, we can assume that the two are currently working on the music for their upcoming project together in Mumbai. Lal Salaam was officially launched on November 5 with Aishwaryaa putting out a Tamil poster of her upcoming directorial on her social media profiles. She went on to caption the post, “When your FATHER trusts in you..When you believe GOD is by you..MIRACLES happen in true. After 7 long years..the journey begins again with grateful and joyful tears.”

RELATED NEWS

Advertisement

Lyca Productions which is bankrolling the film along with Rajinikanth had also put out a tweet that hinted at his cameo and music by AR Rahman. The tweet read “Lal Salaam to everyone out there! We are extremely delighted to announce our next project, with the one and only Superstar Rajinikanth in a special appearance! Directed by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. Starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the leads. Music by AR Rahman.”

Advertisement

Aishwaryaa is the elder daughter of Rajinikanth, and she is best known for her 2012 film 3, which starred Dhanush. Aishwaryaa is also the author of the book Standing on an Apple Box: The Story of a Girl Among the Stars. She also announced her Bollywood directorial debut, Oh Saathi Chal, earlier this year. On the other hand, AR Rahman’s last project as music director was Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part I which was a roaring hit.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 25, 2022, 22:37 IST
last updated: November 25, 2022, 22:37 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+45PHOTOS

Bhediya Screening: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon Joined By Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Vaani Kapoor, Sharvari, Rajkummar Rao

+9PHOTOS

News18 Showreel: News18 India's Biggest Blockbuster Will See Superstars Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana Among Others Participate