Arjun Kanungo to Make ‘Musical Cameo’ in Anurag Kashyap, Alaya F’s Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat

Singer and stage performer Arjun Kanungo has carved a niche for himself in the music industry with chartbusters like Khoon Choos Le (Go Goa Gone; 2013), Baaki Baatein Peene Baad, and La La La, among many others, to his credit. In 2018, he added a new feather to his hat when he made his foray into films with an extended cameo appearance in filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s Jalebi. But it was superstar Salman Khan starrer Radhe, which marked Arjun’s full-fledged acting debut. And now, the musician will be seen making another cameo in filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat starring Alaya F and debutant Karan Mehta. But details about his character are kept under wraps.

In an interview with Outlook India a while back, Arjun revealed that he wants to strike a fine balance between acting and singing much like his peers Ayushmann Khurrana and Diljit Dosanjh and that he has been reading a lot of scripts. “I was absolutely not confident on the first day on set. [I told myself] ‘I don’t know if I can do this’ and ‘I don’t know If I’m ready for this’. But as soon as I got home, I told myself, ‘I can do this!’ I should really pull up my socks and go for these auditions. So, I did a small musical role with Anurag Kashyap and I’m doing some other stuff too but I can’t mention it right now." He further added that there were a few OTT projects in the pipeline as well.

Advertisement

Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat marks Anurag’s reunion with singer and music composer Amit Trivedi five years after Manmarziyaan (2018). The full jukebox of the film is already out and interestingly, Arjun has lent his vocals to a song titled Woman Desi. With the film, Arjun is making a comeback to film music four years after The Sky Is Pink (2019).

On a related note, Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat had its world premiere at the Marrakech International Film Festival at Jemaa el-Fna a few months back. The romance musical is touted to be Anurag’s ode to modern love. Presented by Zee Studios under Good Bad Films, it is slated to hit the big screen on February 3, 2023.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here