Aryan Khan Launches Luxury Brand Days After Announcing His Directorial Debut

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who is about to make his directorial debut in Indian cinema, has now added another feather to his cap - that of an entrepreneur. The newest Khan on the block has launched his first venture into the field of business, D’YAVOL, his luxury lifestyle brand. Aryan with two of his close friends, now business partners Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva, co-founded the company and intends to introduce a high-end liquor brand to India.

Talking to Vogue India about the venture, Aryan Khan said, “My two close friends and I have worked relentlessly over the last five years to bring this global lifestyle collective to life. D’YAVOL delivers a disruptive aesthetic that is backed up by an uncompromising focus on quality and craftsmanship, showcasing the best the world has to offer to discerning consumers."

Advertisement

Slab Ventures, a Netherlands-based luxury lifestyle collectively founded by Khan and his associates, has collaborated with the regional division of Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the largest brewing firm in the world, to sell and market the product in India and other international markets.

In the upcoming months, D’YAVOL will roll out several exciting launches, beginning with a premium beverage that will be made available to customers in collaboration with AB InBev India, followed by the unveiling of a clothing line of a limited-edition capsule fashion collection. The brand’s reach will be expanded with a variety of luxury lifestyle product offerings through 2023 and beyond. The trio of business owners wants to offer clients the best worldwide experiences and genuine goods in the areas of fashion, beverages, and special events.

Advertisement

Aryan Khan is the eldest kid of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. He has two siblings: Suhana Khan, who is about to make her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, and AbRam Khan, who is nine years old. Aryan and Suhana have previously stepped in for Shah Rukh at Indian Premier League auctions for his franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aryan Khan is currently preparing to make his directorial debut with Red Chillies.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here