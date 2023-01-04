Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Chahatt Khanna Records Statement In Rs 200 Cr Extortion Case

Television actress Chahatt Khanna recorded her statement before Patiala House Court in New Delhi in connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case that also involves alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame actress’ statement was recorded on Tuesday, January 2. Reporting the same, news agency ANI tweeted, “Delhi | Actor Chahatt Khanna is recording her 164 CrPC statement before Patiala House Court in connection with Rs 200 crore duping case related to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar."

Chahatt Khanna’s name in the case cropped up last year when it was alleged that the actress met Sukesh at Tihar Jail. However, later, Khanna reacted to all allegations and claimed that it was just ‘half of the whole story’.

“I have seen all the reports about my involvement. Actually, there is a lot that I want to say, but then I feel why should I have to clarify myself. It makes no sense right now (as the case is still on). It is not the time when I should or I need to clarify myself," she told Hindustan Times.

Khanna further mentioned that she and her family are just laughing upon reports of her alleged link with Sukesh and added, “If people draw conclusions without hearing my side of story, I can’t get bothered by it. They don’t know the reality. They can say or believe anything they want. They have all the right to do so. Right now, my family and I are just laughing reading all the reports ke kya hai aur kya nikal ke aa raha."

Besides Chahatt Khanna, Nikki Tamboli, Sophia Singh and Arusha Patil’s names also cropped up in the case during the investigation.

