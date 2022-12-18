‘Besharam Rang’ Row: MP Speaker Asks SRK to Watch 'Pathaan' With Daughter; 'Why Target One Religion?'

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam asked Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan whether he can watch his movie “Pathaan" with daughter amid a row over “saffron" and “green" costume in the song ‘Besharam Rang’ which features Khan and Deepika Padukone.

“I am asking Shah Rukh Khan, your daughter has turned 23-24 years old, watch your movie with her. I ask him to watch his movie starring Deepika Padukone with his daughter," he stated on Saturday. “After all, why is only one religion targeted?"

Gautam said that saffron is the symbol of pride in the country and noted it was not right to see saffron insulted.

Objections to the movie gained steam after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the song was shot with a “dirty mindset" and threatened the ban of the movie if certain scenes and costumes are not changed. “Actress Deepika Padukone’s costume is highly objectionable, and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset. The scenes and costumes of the songs should be changed, or we will have to make a decision on the screening in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Following the statement, Hindu right-wing outfits including the Karni Sena launched protests and clashed with the police to halt the shooting of the Shah Rukh Khan-starring movie ‘Dunki’ near Jabalpur. Outfits like the Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Karni Sena on Friday protested stating the song hurt religious sentiments.

According to CNN-News18 reports, slogan-shouting protesters pushed authorities and cross barricades put up by the police at the shooting venue.

“We showed restraint. The shooting schedule was held with the permission of the Jabalpur collector. The shooting got completed on Friday itself. The protesters handed over a memorandum to the tehsildar seeking halt to the shooting," City Superintendent of Police Priyanka Shukla told PTI.

A complaint petition was filed before a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Friday, seeking an FIR against Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for “hurting religious sentiments".

Meanwhile, Shah who made an appearance at the opening ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival, said that positive people like him, will stay alive. He also decried how social media is often driven by certain narrowness of views, “making it divisive and destructive".

