Bhumi Pednekar Dedicates Her Badhaai Do Awards To Queer Community, Says 'Film Aimed At Making a Change'

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has had a rather eventful year. She started the year with Badhaai Do, which won wide critical acclaim for representing the LGBTQ+ community in the most dignified way. She followed it up with the Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan and was recently seen in the comedy thriller Govinda Naam Mera, which again earned her raving reviews.

Talking about the year that she has had, Bhumi says, “It feels amazing to have started and also end the year on a creative high. I was fortunate to begin the year with Badhaai Do which gave me so much love and appreciation. It’s a really special film and I’m glad we tried to make a very important point about inclusivity through the film’s sensitive messaging."

Badhaai Do also starring Rajkummar Rao was about a lavender marriage and saw Bhumi playing the role of a homosexual girl named Sumi. She went on to win awards and accolades for her performance and she dedicates them to the queer community in India. “I have received so many awards for this film through the year which I dedicate to the LGBTQIA+ community in India. Badhaai Do would sit right on the top of my filmography for being a film that also aimed at making a change," she states.

In Govinda Naam Mera, which also starred Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, Bhumi’s performance as Gauri Waghmare, a feisty, witty, independent woman who challenges the status quo of gender through her life choices, has received unanimous positivity. Happy to have showcased her skill to deliver diverse roles with ease, she says, “I’m also happy that I ended 2022 with Govinda Naam Mera doing a role that has earned me a lot of appreciation. It was a challenging role and I’m glad that I have entertained people."

She further adds, “Badhaai do and Govinda Naam Mera are two diametrically opposite films. So, to win love for both satisfies me because it shows me that I can play both ends of the spectrum as an actor. As a creative person, it is always important to be validated for one’s work and 2022 has been that year for me."

On the work front, Bhumi will next be seen in films like Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaa, Bhakshak produced by Gauri Khan produced, Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi and a couple of more unannounced projects.

