Bhumi Pednekar, Vidya Balan, Raveena Tandon, Sobhita Dhulipala Bedazzle The Red Carpet at an Award Show, See Pics

An award show dedicated to OTT content held in Mumbai was a star studded event as it was graced by prominent faces of the tinsel town. From Bhumi Pednekar to Raveena Tandon, Sanya Malhotra to Vidya Balan, the celebs walked the red-carpet and bedazzled everyone with their stunning attire. Other celebs that were seen turning up for the occasion were Anil Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar, Jim Sarbh, Gauhar Khan and Shreya Dhanwanthary among others.

Bhumi Pednekar arrived in a gorgeous black and golden saree with a full sleeves blouse. She also flaunted smoky makeup to complete her look. On the other hand, Vidya Balan who came with her husband Sidharth Roy Kapur wore a wine-coloured flowing out along with matching lipstick and a maroon ring on her fingers. Raveena Tandon rocked a shimmering silver dress accessorised with matching earrings. Sobhita Dhulipala looked stunning in a bright-red dress as she paused at the Red carpet to pose for the cameras.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor whose film Thar was released earlier this year looked suave in a blue suit and trousers ensemble. Neena Gupta rocked a satin white saree decked with light makeup and a matching bag in her hand. Shweta Tripathi was also wearing a graceful white outfit with golden earrings. Jim Sarbh was seen in a vintage-looking coat and bow-tie combo along with black trousers and black shoes. On the other hand, Bhuvan Bham chose an all brown-outfit with white shoes. He also sported a stubble with matching shades.

Apart from these stars, other celebs that walked the red carpet were Konkana Sen Sharma, Nawazuddin Siddqui, Kritika Kamra, Abhimanyu Dassani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sanjay Kapoor, Anupriya Goenka, Khushali Kumar among others.

