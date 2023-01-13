Bhuvan Bam Wants to Helm Action-Comedy on Origin Story of Titu Mama, Waiting ‘To Build Decent Body’

Bhuvan Bam rose to fame with a viral video where he took a dig at a reporter for asking a woman about the death of her son in the Kashmir floods of 2014. It nudged him to start his own YouTube channel in 2015 and soon, he became a household name as Titu with the series Titu Talks. In 2021, he marked his acting debut with a web series titled Dhindora – where he played multiple characters in the Bhuvan Bam universe - which he also wrote and produced. And this year, he forayed into full-fledged acting with the Disney+ Hotstar web show Taaza Khabar, a story of a sanitation worker, who stumbles upon magical powers that create ripples in his life.

Despite playing different people onscreen, Titu mama remains an integral part of him. And so, in a recent interview with Anupama Chopra at Film Companion’s Front Row, he revealed that he aims to helm an action-comedy centred around the origins of the hilarious and widely-loved character. Bhuvan said, “Titu mama is straight-faced and gets away saying anything - I want to be like him in real life. The day I can stop being lazy, I have a dream of going to the gym and building a decent body, so that I can create an action-comedy centred around Titu mama. This film won’t have any other characters from the BB Ki Vines universe. I want to explore the origin story of Titu mama - how did he become this crazy?" he said.

Another game-changer in his career was the time when he got to interview Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, another video that went viral. Talking about it, Bhuvan shared, “I am actually a very negative guy. The worst thoughts usually come to my head first. After Shah Rukh Khan shot the first episode of Titu Talks and left the room all the worst thoughts in the world came to my mind. If he came in the first episode, who can I possibly get next? After you are done with SRK it makes no sense to interview another actor."

Bhuvan also spoke about how he deals with a chock-o-block schedule, which often leads to stress. When asked about his life mantra, he said, “This one time I was so stressed that I slept on a Monday and woke up straight on a Wednesday. When I’m stressed or feeling down, I just go to sleep." He further added, “Earlier, I would overeat and then I had gas along with the stress. So, now I’ve figured that sleep is the best solution. It saves you from making bad decisions in panic and impulse. When you wake up, you approach it from a fresh point of view and it usually gets solved. So, my funda is simple, when you are stressed, just go to sleep."

