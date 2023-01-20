Bigg Boss 16 Day 110 Highlights: Tina Datta Calls Shalin Bhanot 'Desperate'; Nimrit Beats Shiv Thakare in Ticket to Finale Task

The equations between contestants in the Bigg Boss 16 house never remain constant. Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot, who first became good friends then soon developed feelings for each other, now cannot stand each other’s presence even a tad bit. Now, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta made some shocking revelations about Shalin’s insistence on meeting her prior to the show began. The conversation took place in the presence of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, wherein Tina Datta opened up about having some friends in common with Shalin Bhanot.

Shalin was apparently “desperate" to meet her, but she denied the request since she wished to have a clean slate, the actress claimed. Tina admitted that she did not know anyone outside except Sreejita. The Uttaran actress highlighted how Shalin Bhanot’s planning began even before the show kick-started so how is she portrayed to be using him, Tina Datta asked.

After the conversation, Tina Datta looked at the camera and requested the team not to air this on TV. “He wanted to have agency too. I have a message history about trying to fix a meeting with him. I have an open challenge to him if he ever disagrees," she said. She also suggested that Shalin asked her for something that she won’t be able to say on camera. “I didn’t want to highlight it and told him that I don’t appreciate such talks," she added.

In one of the episodes, the two were seen discussing what their relationship actually meant for them. Tina accused Shalin of being exactly like one of her abusive exes. In another episode, Shalin claimed that he sees no future with Tina while the latter ended up calling him ‘dogla’ for supporting Nimrit Kaur’s captaincy. In the task, fellow housemates have to vote between Nimrit and Shiv for the ticket to finale. The task not only created a rift between Nimrit and Shiv, but also led to many fights. During the task, Soundarya alleged that Shiv holds grudges and turns a small fight into a big issue. Another fight broke out between Tina and Soundarya on women disrespecting women and character assassination. After lots of arguments, Nimrit received most votes and won the task.

WEEK 17 Captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Task Ticket to Finale Nominations Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta Exits NA Notes Nimrit defeats Shiv.

Meanwhile, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin got together as they taunted co-contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Soundarya chanted Priyanka’s name and labelled her as ‘devi’ and performed an aarti while saying “Priyanka overconfidence ki devi". Soundarya held a plate and performed puja and said: “Priyanka devi ki jai ho."

She was joined by Nimrit and Shalin in the garden area. Nimrit sat and chanted: “Overconfidence ki devi." Shalin also repeated the line. Soundarya also criticised Priyanka for being too loud. She then did a kick gesture, and said: “Rishto ko laat maarne waali devi. Uuchi awaaz mai dahad dahad ke tum sabko behosh kar dungi."

