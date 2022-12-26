Home » News » Entertainment » Bigg Boss 16's Ankit Gupta Talks About His Struggle With Depression After Tunisha Sharma's Suicide

Bigg Boss 16's Ankit Gupta Talks About His Struggle With Depression After Tunisha Sharma's Suicide

Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit Gupta reacted to Tunisha Sharma's suicide. The actor called the recent turn of events 'shocking'.

Last Updated: December 26, 2022, 19:52 IST

Ankit Gupta recalls his struggles with depression while responding to Tunisha Sharma's suicide.
Tunisha Sharma’s suicide has shaken the country and the television industry. The 20-year-old actress was found dead in her make-up room on the sets of her TV show. While many celebs have paid their condolences, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta opened up about his struggle with depression while reacting to her death.

In a video shared by a popular paparazzo handle, Ankit called her death shocking and added that he has also battled depression. “This is very shocking. Somebody who was just 20 has committed suicide. I have been through a phase of depression. I can understand and connect to this," he said.

“Ek moment hota hai. Vo moment paas hojaye ya uss moment mein aap kisi se baat karo aur vo aapko samjha paaye, toh vo ek moment nikal jaaye fir itna bada decision aap life ka nahi loge. It is very sad. No matter what happens in life, your life and your parents should be your priority. Aur kisi cheez ke liye aap apni life nahi le sakte ho. Please understand. Take care of your mental and physical health. This is very important," he added.

RELATED NEWS

Earlier in the day, Tunisha Sharma’s Ali Baba co-star and former beau Sheezan Khan had reportedly told Mumbai police that he decided to end their relationship after the recent Shraddha Walker murder case. Sheezan stated that he was “disturbed" by the atmosphere in the country that emerged after the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala.

In another big revelation, Sheezan had also reportedly informed the officials that Tunisha had allegedly attempted suicide earlier as well. “Tunisha had recently attempted suicide a few days before her death, but at that time I saved her and told Tunisha’s mother to take special care of her," police sources quoted Sheezan.

Sheezan Khan was arrested on December 25 after Tunisha’s mother filed a complaint accusing him of abetment to suicide. He was then sent to four days of police custody.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

first published: December 26, 2022, 19:52 IST
last updated: December 26, 2022, 19:52 IST
