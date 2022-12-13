Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Celebrate Daughter's 1 Month Birthday, Cut Cake

It is an amazing day for the new parents of B-Town Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. After all, it’s their daughter Devi’s one-month birthday. The couple made special arrangements in their warm and loving home to mark the special day. The happy parents have shared an adorable video in which they were seen cutting a cake and singing the birthday song for her cute little munchkin.

Bipasha kept it simple in a light blue dress. While Karan wore a black T-shirt and paired it with matching pants. Bipasha has penned a heartfelt note and “thanked everyone who keeps sending Devi love and blessings." She wrote, “And just like that Devi is one month old. Thank you to everyone who keeps sending Devi love and blessings. We are very grateful. Durga Durga."

As soon as the duo dropped the video, fans and industry friends rushed to the comments section and wished Devi. Reacting to the post, Dia Mirza shared a red heart emoji. Bipasha and Karan’s close friend and former Bigg Boss contestant, Arti Singh wrote, “Happy first month our angel," with a red heart emoji. One of the users wrote, “Happy one month, Devi," while another wrote, “Happy one month to the only Devi! She will surely celebrate 100 years someday. Blessings." A third one wrote, “Loving the cake."

In addition, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram Stories and shared a close-up picture of the delish cake. “Devi turns 1 month," was written on the cake. Sharing the picture, the Creature 3D actress wrote, “Durga Durga."

After six years of the couple’s marriage, parents Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first child on November 12, this year. Bipasha shared a post on Instagram in which she revealed the name of their daughter. “12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine," the picture read.

Aren’t they the cutest?

