'Bizarre' Says Tara Sharma As Bakery In Sri Lanka Uses Old Picture Of Actress, See Pic

Bollywood actress Tara Sharma recently came across her unintentional appearance on a signboard in a bakery in Sri Lanka. She posted it on her social media handle, which was originally captured by a friend of hers.

Tara Sharma Saluja captioned the post, “A dear friend from LSE Basil sent me a message with this pic saying ‘Is this you?’ Apparently on a bakery in Sri Lanka! It is me from an old jewellery ad I did for a South Indian brand. Bizarre how images get used anywhere. No concept of copyright or suing for a shop like this I assume, so just going to feel flattered!" She asked social media users what they think of this and used the hashtag flashback Friday, reminiscing about what she called, her “rather old fashioned odd coy look." Check it out here:

The fans of the actress turned up in the comment section mentioning how she looked pretty as always. Others remarked that they missed Tara Sharma in the acting field and looked forward to seeing her more often on the screen. “It’s the college love of the bakery owners expressed via poster. He made it purposely in a way so that when he comes and opens the bakery first thing he sees is you and is charged with nostalgic energy for the whole day," a fan of hers wrote.

Another Instagram user commented, “Bizarre yet so surreal to see the impact on can make for the longest time."

This is not the first time Tara Sharma has actively shared her thoughts on her Instagram. Back in 2020, when COVID-19 was wreaking havoc and everything was shut down, she gave her fans a peek into what goes on in her life as a working mother. Like most working women with children, her day involved juggling her work and homeschooling her children.

When Tara shared the post on her Instagram, she shared a clear disclaimer for her fans: Not to judge her. The rest of her caption was quite relatable. The actress went on to share that while she loves her kids and family more than anything, sometimes homeschooling and working from home drives her “bonkers". Add to that being together all the time does not help either. But a few minutes of calm sets the loving mode of the family right back. The actress and her sons had shared a relatable clip, of them trying to make it through a day of work and completing school work.

Tara Sharma featured in several television commercials. She debuted in Bollywood in Om Jai Jagadish opposite Abhishek Bachchan. She also appeared in films like Masti, Saaya, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Page 3 and Dulha Mil Gaya.

