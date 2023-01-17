Black Panther Wakanda Forever on OTT: 5 Reasons Why Angela Bassett Deserved the Golden Globe Win

With the recent announcement of victories at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, we’ve all been reminded of the stunning Angela Bassett’s awe-inspiring performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role as Queen Ramonda in the film. This is the first Golden Globe award that any Marvel movie has won, a big honour for the franchise. Let’s take a look at the 5 most memorable aspects (among many!) of her character in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Bold power moves

Queen Ramonda pulls off some big political standoffs in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with her bringing a foreign prisoner into a session of the United Nations and standing toe-to-toe with Namor. Angela is impressive in the way she pulls off the fierce monarch of Wakanda and absolutely shines in these moments.

Strength in the face of loss

Even after the tragic loss of her son, Queen Ramonda stays strong, ruling Wakanda with grace and wisdom. Angela channels the grief of her character beautifully, making us marvel at her portrayal of the deeply admirable character.

Emotional mother-daughter bond

Even as ruler of Wakanda, Queen Ramonda finds ways to spend time with Shuri and keep her close, sharing parts of herself that she doesn’t share with anyone else. Her relationship with her daughter is one that is strong and deeply emotional. Angela showcases that bond on screen with just the right amount of intimacy to pull us in.

Killer Outfits

As Queen Ramonda, Angela always dresses in costumes fit for royalty and looks incredible in them. She wears her character well, seamlessly carrying off the extremely unique style of Wakandan culture.

Grit against Wakanda’s enemies

Even in the face of an enemy like Namor, Queen Ramonda stands strong. She faces the imminent danger with grit and grace, protecting Wakanda and Ironheart with all she has. She is a character that has made an impact in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Angela Bassett with her spot-on acting makes that possible.

