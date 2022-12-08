Blackpink Creates History as First Girl Group to Be Named Entertainer Of The Year By TIME

TIME Magazine unveiled this year’s list of the most influential people in each field and K-pop group Blackpink was right on the top as “Entertainer of the Year”. This achievement has been greater than what it seems at first. It makes Blackpink the first girl group in history to earn that title.

To mark this special occasion, the lead vocalist Kim Ji-Soo, better known as Jisoo, shared the cover of the magazine, photographed by Petra Collins. Right next to her on the cover were her other three members, Lalisa Manobal, popularly known as Lisa, Kim Jennie, and Roseanne Park, better known by her stage name Rose. In the caption, Jisoo wrote, “Thank you TIME for this honor! We’re so grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and we’re so excited to show you more of Blackpink in the upcoming year!” Take a peek here:

Their fandom, officially known as Blink, took over the comment section and showered their idols with all their love. They mentioned how proud they were of the girl group and several remarked how they cannot wait to see what was coming next year. Popular LA-based choreographer Kyle Hanagami, who has worked with the group, commented, “Earned it.”

An eagle-eyed Blink wrote, “So there’s a comeback in 2023! Did she just confirm Blackpink has a comeback in 2023?”

“Someone had to put these girls in the Guinness Book of World Records,” another comment read.

TIME, in an interview with Blackpink, mentioned all that the girl group has achieved in an eventful 2022, starting from performing their hit single Pink Venom at the VMAs in August. Their world tour is set to take place in 27 cities around the world in nine months after it kicked off in October. The tickets were sold out in a matter of minutes and in attendance were celebrities like Selena Gomez and Usher.

The group’s highly anticipated second studio album, Born Pink, recorded as the best-selling album by a Korean girl group, was released in September. It has over 2 million album sales. The group also continues to dominate YouTube as the biggest musical act with over 83 million subscribers.

