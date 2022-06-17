Blonde Teaser Out: Ana de Armas is a Spitting Image of Hollywood Icon Marilyn Monroe

The makers of the most awaited film Blonde released its teaser on Thursday. The film is the adaptation of the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates with the same title. Starring Ana de Armas in the lead, Blonde artfully explores and reimagines the complicated life of American icon Marilyn Monroe.

The teaser of the Netflix Original opens with Marilyn sitting in a green room in front of a mirror and can be heard pleading, “Please come, don’t abandon me.” The clip gives a sneak peek into the iconic moments of her stardom and the struggle of her life. The film craftily blurs the lines between fact and fiction and will show Marilyn juggling her public and private life.

Ana de Armas, in her latest Instagram post, shared a few more glimpses of the film. The series of photographs shows her donning a white gown as it billows around her to a scene from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes playing in a theatre. In the set of photos, Ana looks just like the replica of the fabulous actress.

She captioned the photo, “Blonde. What a beautiful dream!” The talented actress also gave an insight about the film to Netflix Queue and said, “Andrew’s ambitions were very clear from the start — to present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens. He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane. I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic, and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen.”

The film’s official synopsis shared by Netflix reads, “The film boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves.”

The monochrome drama also stars Adrien Brody and Garret Dillahunt in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Andrew Dominik and will premiere on September 23, this year.

