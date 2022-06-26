BTS: Jungkook Attends Seventeen's Concert in Seoul to Support Friend Mingyu

K-pop band Seventeen has kicked off their Be The Sun World Tour with two shows in Seoul, before heading out to other countries. A number of K-pop stars turned up for their concert at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, including BTS member Jungkook. The youngest member of BTS is good friends with Seventeen’s member Mingyu, and seems to have turned up to support his bestie.

Seventeen made their debut in 2013, the same year as BTS, and Mingyu and Jungkook are both ’97 liners.

Jungkook posted a video from Seventeen’s concert on his Instagram, confirming that he was at the concert. He is said to have been joined by another friend, Eunwoo, from the band ASTRO. Fans have been excitedly sharing photos of Jungkook watching the concert from behind a glass enclosure.

BTS members are on a break currently, with members engaging in individual activities. Band leader RM has been sharing photos from his trip to Paris and Switzerland. V aka Kim Taehyung is in Paris for the Celine fashion show. J-Hope is gearing up for the release of his solo album.

Meanwhile, K-pop stage-breakers Seventeen made their grand return to the concert stage with two sold-out shows of ‘BE THE SUN - Seoul’, which are said to be the largest concert in the city with a live audience since the onset of the pandemic. After two shows in Seoul, the group will be heading to cities like Vancouver, Seattle, Oakland, LA, Houston among others in the US, Jakarta, Bangkok, Manila, Singapore in Southeast Asia and Osaka, Tokyo, Aichi in Japan, to make up a total of 27 shows in 20 cities around the world.

