Charu Asopa Reveals Daughter Ziana Begins To Walk On Her Own; Rajeev Sen Drops Throwback Pic To Celebrate

Charu Asopa has revealed that her daughter Ziana has started to walk on her own. In one of her recent YouTube vlogs, the Mere Angne Mein actress shared the same when she also talked about one of her upcoming television shows. Charu mentioned that she’ll begin shooting for the show soon and joked how Ziana has been helping her in reading the scrip. Later, while playing with Ziana, Charu and her house help encouraged her to take a step. Following this, the little girl took a few steps before she sat down. This made Charu happiest who then went on to say that it was a big day for her.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Sen also took to his Instagram stories and dropped a throwback picture with his daughter Ziana. In the picture, the father-daughter duo was seen taking a selfie as they flaunted their adorable smiles.

Advertisement

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have also been making headlines ever since they announced their separation. The actress is currently living in Bikaner, Rajasthan with her daughter. Earlier, Rajeev also accused Charu of not letting him meet their daughter. However, later, the actress reacted to Rajeev’s accusation and said that she is not stopping him but it is he who has not come and met Ziana. “I want to say that this is on papers, I have told him on messages and face to face, and something his entire family knows that Ziana’s relationships are going to be the same. It’s only mine and Rajeev’s relationship that has ended. I am not separating the two and he can meet her anytime. But he hides this from media and others. He can meet her anytime," she told E-times.

Charu and Rajeev tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl last year. However, in June this year, Charu sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. Later in reunited in September. However, they have once again separated and filed for divorce.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here