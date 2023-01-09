Charu Asopa Wants a Cordial Relation With Rajeev Sen Because 'Beti Ke Liye Itna Toh Kar Sakti Hun'

It is no secret that Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have parted ways. However, the former couple was recently seen dancing together at a wedding which left netizens wondering if they have come together once again. However, the Mere Angne Mein actress has now clarified that she wants to maintain a cordial relationship with her estranged husband so that things do not get difficult for their daughter Ziana when she grows up.

“When Ziana grows up, she shouldn’t feel like she’s in a tight spot because her parents don’t talk to each other. I don’t want to make things difficult for her. Sometimes, things get difficult for me, but main apni beti ke liye itna toh kar hi sakti hun," Charu told Hindustan Times.

The actress also revealed that once she walked out of Rajeev Sen’s house, she was concerned about managing expenses and therefore decided to find work at the earliest. “Even after shifting, things were not easy as I had a whole lot of expenses to bear including the house. rent. And to manage that, mujhe sabse pehle kaam dhoondna tha. Otherwise me ghar hi nahi chala paat," she added.

Asopa also shared that even though she has parted ways with Rajeev, she is living with the people she loves. “I get to see Ziana’s face when I go to sleep and wake up. For me, that’s the most beautiful thing. I do not want to see a day when I won’t be able to fulfil Ziana’s needs. Mene ek bahut badi zimmedari uthaai hai. Isliye ek darr hai ki kabhi aisa na ho ki me fail hojaaun," she said.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2021. However, in June 2022, Charu sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. Following this, Rajeev also replied to her notice with another notice that accused her of hiding her first marriage. The two leveled several allegations against each other before they decided to reunite in September 2022 for their daughter. However, they have once again parted ways and have headed for divorce.

