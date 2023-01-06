Chris Hemsworth Might Be God of Thunder in MCU But His New Video Oozes Aquaman Vibes, Watch

Though he is popular as the God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, actor Chris Hemsworth has now impressed fans with his underwater skills. But what stole the limelight was the playful feature of one of his kids. It was on Friday morning when Chris Hemsworth posted a short clip of himself holding his breath underwater in a pool. His challenge went on for several moments while one of his children intentionally swam nearby to distract the water. Right from moving in front of the camera swimming in the direction of Thor fame, the little munchkin appeared to be enjoying the fullest.

At one point in the clip, showing off his chiseled abs Hemsworth also instructs his kid to move away from him. While sharing the clip, he used a quirky caption for addressing the playful disruption of his child. “Don’t let distractions get in the way of your goals… no matter how hard they try to swim in front of you," wrote Hemsworth. This underwater move came as a part of his taking part in a Centrfit program. The actor informed that he clocked over 200 minutes holding his breath underwater. “I’ve completed 200 minutes so far with Centrfit for Moves That Matter," he continued. Take a look at the video here:

Advertisement

Within less than a day, the clip has amassed over two lakh likes on the photo-sharing application. Besides fans, a string of famous personalities praised Hemsworth in the comment section of the post, including Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. “My one ab never looks this chiseled underwater. Looking great brotha," he said.

This clip comes just a month after he shared a glimpse of a skating session with his child. In the previous video, the dad-son duo was seen having a gala time on an empty street as they skated their way toward the camera. “Surf went flat, no problem, the boys found some palm tree barrels and spent the day getting shacked," said the actor.

Advertisement

On the work front, he was last seen in the third installment of the Thor film helmed by Taika Watiti. He has multiple projects in the pipeline including Extraction 2 and Furiosa. Meanwhile, the actor also recently opened up about his battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here