'Crucial Stage, Can't Allow': Jacqueline Fernandez Withdraws Plea for Travelling Abroad After Objections From Court

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Thursday withdrew her plea from te Delhi Court, in which she had sought permission to travel abroad. Her move was prompted by the court’s objections in the matter heard on December 22. The court observed that Fernandez cannot be allowed to go abroad at “such a crucial stage."

“You can withdraw the application and let the question of charge first be decided. Otherwise, I will pass a judicial order," a PTI report quoted the judge as saying. Fernandez later had a discussion with her lawyers and informed the court that she was withdrawing her application.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Court sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the plea. Responding to the actor’s plea on Thursday, ED also spoke against it and said, “She is a foreign national. Though she has her career here, but she can make her career somewhere else (also)."

Fernandez is accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case also involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

She had sought permission to travel to Bahrain to visit her mother from December 23 to January 5.

Fernandez, who appeared before the special court on Tuesday, was earlier permitted by the Delhi High Court on May 31 this year to travel abroad for the IIFA awards subject to certain conditions, a PTI report said.

The court had also directed the ED to take possession of 26 cars linked to Sukesh and his actor wife Leena Maria. The agency alleged in the court that the vehicles were purchased from the proceeds of crime.

The hearing in the main money laundering case has now been adjourned to January 6. Sukesh was also produced before the court from jail.

The court had on November 15 granted regular bail to the actress who has not been arrested in the case yet. It had on August 31 taken cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked Fernandez to appear before the court.

Fernandez, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate several times in connection with the investigation, was named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

