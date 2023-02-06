It was only recently that the television actress Dalljiet Kaur announced that she is marrying again with UK-based Nikhil Patel. The actress was previously married to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot and also has a son with him named Jaydon. Days after announcing her decision of remarrying, Dalljiet has now opened up about her son’s reaction to the same. In a recent interview, Dalljiet explained that her son has always ‘yearned for a father’ and revealed how Jaydon addressed Nikhil ‘papa’ the first time they met.

“Jaydon is quite mature for his age. I have dated before, and he would ask me if I was considering the guy for marriage. He has always yearned for a father, but I needed to be sure that I got him a good dad and myself a good husband because it’s a matter of our lives. However, when he met Nik for the first time a couple of months ago, he addressed him as papa on his own. I just froze thinking Nik kya sochega, as we hadn’t decided on marriage back then. Nik, without even batting an eyelid, started playing with him. That day when Jaydon met him, we just knew that we wanted to be together," Dalljiet told E-times.

Advertisement

Earlier, Dalljiet shared about her wedding and revealed that they will tie the knot in March this year. She also shared that after her wedding, she will move to London with her son Jaydon. “The wedding is in March, and I am still figuring out a lot of things. I will move to Nairobi (Africa) for a couple of years, as Nikhil is placed there for work right now. We will eventually move back to London, where he was born and raised," Dalljiet had said.

However, she had also clarified that even though she and Jaydon will move to London, she will bring her son to India to meet his father, Shalin Bhanot.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Dalljiet Kaur was previously married to Shalin Bhanot. The two tied the knot in December 2009 but parted ways in 2016. Shalin was accused of domestic violence, dowry harassment and even attempt to murder Dalljeet. However, as reported by India Forums, after a long battle, the Bombay High Court had given a clean chit to Shalin and had lifted all charges that were put against him.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here