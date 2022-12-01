Debina Bonnerjee: 'Newborn Daughter Is Very Tiny and Delicate. I Worry That...'

Debina Bonnerjee recently attained motherhood for the second time. Days after welcoming a baby girl, the television actress has now revealed that her daughter is ‘very tiny and delicate’ which makes her worry about her. She also shared that she does not let anyone touch her baby girl and added that her massage is also done by her grandmother only.

“I don’t even let the massage person touch her. She is very very tiny. My mother is doing her malish right now. We have to be extremely careful around her. She is very small. Kabhi kabhi mereko kissi aur ko dete hue bhi ghabrat hoti hai.. Because she is so tiny and delicate. I worry ke kuch ho na jaaye," Debina told Hindustan Times.

“The baby is doing fine. She sleeps a lot, and is mother’s milk, which is like a miracle. So, she drinks milk, and sleeps. Every other day, she has to go to the hospital and get a checkup done for monitoring," the actress added.

On being asked if she and her actor-husband Gurmeet Choudhary have decided a name for their daughter, new-mom Debina said, “We haven’t given it to the BMC yet. There were so many things happening at the hospital that it didn’t come to my mind. We thought of a name after coming from the hospital, and picking from 50 options. At the time of Lianna, we thought and registered her name at the hospital only. Abhi tak toh birth certificate bhi aa gaya tha."

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary became proud parents to a baby girl on November 11. Back then, Gurmeet took to Instagram to share the news with fans and wrote, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love." The couple also welcomed their first baby in April this year and named her ‘Lianna’.

