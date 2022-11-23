Debina Bonnerjee Says She Is 'Calm and Confident' As She Pens Heartwarming Note For Her 2nd Daughter

Debina Bonnerjee is enjoying motherhood for the second time. The actress took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and dropped an adorable picture with her newborn. In the click, Debina can be seen holding her little princess in her arms as she looked at her with a smile. In the caption, Debina shared a beautiful poem by Emma Robinson which talked about the joys of a second child.

“TO MY SECOND CHILD, You’re not my first, that much is true. I loved another before loving you. I’m a different mother this time around. More calm and confident I’ve found. Since you came, there’s a new dimension. Two children now want my attention. I was so excited the first time around. This time I want to slow things down," the poem read.

“Your ‘firsts’ will all be ‘lasts’ for me. Last crawl and last to ride my knee. You were not my firstborn this is true, But the last child I will have is you. You’re the last lullaby I’ll ever sing. And ‘lasts’ are a special kind of thing," it further added.

Soon after the picture was shared, fans flooded the comment section with love-filled messages. “Awwww lovely caption 😍😍😍 looking so beautiful as a mother dear di," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “So beautifully written. Congratulations. Blessings to both your babies."

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee became proud parents to a baby girl on November 11. Back then, Gurmeet took to Instagram to share the news with fans and wrote, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love." Gurmeet and Debina also welcomed their first baby in April this year and named her ‘Lianna’.

