Devoleena Bhattacharjee Talks About Her Husband Shanawaz For The First Time, Says 'He Is Well Settled'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently left everyone surprised after she announced her wedding with Shanwaz Shaikh. While this left the actress’ fans wondering who the lucky guy is, Devoleena has now confirmed that her husband is not from the industry but has a ‘his own name in the fitness industry’. She also revealed why they opted for a low-key wedding and argued how trolls would have called her a ‘gold digger’ if she would have flaunted his money.

“He’s not from the industry but he’s well settled. He has his own name in the fitness industry. If I would have made the marriage grand and flaunted his money, trolls would have called me a gold digger. Frankly speaking, I don’t think about how social media trolls would react when I am making any life decision. We both are more concerned about our happiness and future. I feel if we are good, the blessings from the universe, and help us grow and live together," she told Indian Express.

Advertisement

Talking about the trolls who are targeting her for marrying a man of another faith, Devoleena added, “We both carry gratitude and respect for the society and every religion." The Saath Nibhana Saathiyaa actress also clarified that her parents were supportive of her decision.

Before Devoleena announced her wedding with Shanawaz, netizens speculated if she was marrying her former co-star and good friend Vishal Singh. Talking about the same, the actress argued that it is high time people should understand that a woman and a man can be friends too. " I feel even when the world is moving but still society is unable to draw the difference between friendship and love. It was funny to see how we both were being trolled for not marrying each other," she said.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shahnawaz Sheikh tied the knot on December 14. It was a court wedding in Lonavala.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here