Dhanush, Alia Bhatt Top IMDb's Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022 List

IMDb, the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV, and celebrity content, today announced the Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022. IMDb determines its definitive Top 10 lists based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb. Dhanush is this year’s top-ranked celebrity, fueling fan interest with multilingual successful releases including The Gray Man and Thiruchitrambalam.

The IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022 list is comprised of stars who consistently ranked the highest on the IMDb weekly ranking chart throughout 2022. These rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

Here’s the list of IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022:

1. Dhanush

2. Alia Bhatt

3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

4. Ram Charan Teja

5. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

6. Hrithik Roshan

7. Kiara Advani

8. NT Rama Rao Jr.

9. Allu Arjun

10. Yash

Alia Bhatt shared her appreciation for inclusion in this year’s list, saying, “2022 has by far been the most memorable year I’ve had at the movies — I am forever thankful and grateful for the love the audience gave all my films this year and feel honoured to have collaborated with our country’s finest filmmakers and artists. IMDb is a true testament of the people’s voice and I hope I can continue to entertain the audience for as long as I face the camera! Love and light. Thank you once again."

“People around the world turn to IMDb to learn more about Indian cinema, web series, and stars, and our Top 10 list of Most Popular Indian Stars has established itself as the benchmark for determining global popularity and recognizing career milestones and breakthrough moments," said Yaminie Patodia, head of IMDb India.

“Artists across varied regions are being celebrated worldwide, which is a testament to the magnitude of talent across the country. While actors like Dhanush are being recognized and paired opposite Hollywood stars like Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, we also witnessed N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan Teja being celebrated for the magnum opus film, RRR. Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s return to films also received widespread appreciation by critics and fans," she added.

