Did Ajay Devgn Take Dig at Chris Hemsworth for 'Copying' His Stunt in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'?

Chris Hemsworth-starrer Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder has finally hit the big screens. However, Twitter, as usual, managed to find an interesting Bollywood connection with one of Hemsworth’s stunts in the movie. For those unaware, the God of Thunder performs a split-leg sequence during one of the action scenes. The aforementioned stunt was also shown in the trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder.

As soon as the sequence caught the attention of Bollywood buffs, they began drawing its connection with Ajay Devgn’s infamous split-leg bike stunt from the film Phool Aur Kaante. Ever since then, it has become the actor’s signature stunt. Hence, when Hemsworth’s split-leg stunt took social media by storm, Twitter did not miss the chance to point out the similarity.

It is important to also note that there’s been a barrage of memes regarding the same that’s doing rounds on the web. Now, just a day ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder’s release in India, Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to react to one of the hilarious memes. In the picture, a delicious samosa can be seen placed on the rims of two hot cups of tea. The Twitter user added a funny caption to the photo and asked the internet to enjoy the “Ajay Devgn samosa" in the monsoon.

As soon as the photo caught the attention of Ajay Devgn, he quickly took to the micro-blogging site to respond to it. The actor tweeted, “This stunt is safe enough for everyone to try at home." Take a look at it below:

Fans of the star have drawn an iconic connection between Ajay Devgn and Chris Hemsworth’s stunt. Many also speculated that this might be Devgn’s funny way to take a dig at Hemsworth. Moreover, a section of the Twitter users was sure that Thor is a fan of Ajay Devgn. Check out the memes here:

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder features Natalie Portman as the Goddess of Thunder aka Jane Foster, and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. The story showcases how Thor Odinson along with Jane Foster and Valkyrie fight a fierce battle against Gorr, the God Butcher, the main antagonist who wants to eliminate all the Gods in the cosmos.

