DJ Khaled In Tears As He Performs Umrah In Mecca with Mike Tyson; Gauahar Khan Reacts

DJ Khaled recently went to Mecca and completed the Umrah, an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca. The God Did singer took to Instagram and posted a video from his of his visit to the holy place. In the clip, DJ is getting emotional as he approaches the Kaaba, and the video is being loved by netizens.

The ‘I’m The One’ rapper posted the clip with Mike Tyson from Mecca and wrote, “The second I walked in Mecca tears came down my eyes Tears of joy my whole life I wanted to go to MECCA TO PRAY AND TO GIVE MY GRATITUDE TO ALLAH ."

“I prayed for the world for more love more life more more peace more joy more happiness more health and protection for all of us ! GOD IS THE GREATEST!!!!!It so beautiful we all ONE LOVE here GOD DID !!!!!!! Bless up my brother @miketyson," he added.

Advertisement

Check the video here:

Reacting to the viral video, Gauahar Khan wrote, “Subhan Allah! Stars, Non stars , working class, or whatever classes the World segregates us in, in Makkah ALL are equal, simply common men with the love n tears for the almighty! No classes here. All humankind follow the same path around the kabah the same way. No exceptions."

Scores of social media users chimed into the comments section and thanked him to shared the ‘powerful moment’. One fan wrote, “What a powerful and beautiful moment. Thank you for sharing this very personal and powerful moment," another added, Alhamdullilah Bredda So Happy For you!!!" A third comment reads,"This is beautiful! I’m truly happy that you got to experience this ✨."

Previously, DJ Khaled posted a pic with Mike Tyson as they headed to Mecca. He wrote, “We on our way to MECCA GOD DID!

Advertisement

Bless up my brother @miketyson and father of Tyson . More love more blessings more life. GOD IS THE GREATEST!"

DJ Khaled is an American rapper, record producer, record executive, and DJ. Khaled first rose to fame as a radio host in the 1990s, and he later used his fame to become a DJ for the hip-hop group Terror Squad’s live concerts.

Advertisement

Khaled’s debut studio album, Listennn… the Album, received gold certification when it was released in 2006 after he was given producer credits on the group’s songs. He released We the Best in 2007 as a follow-up, which featured the top 20 single I’m So Hood. His other two albums, We Global in 2008 and Victory in 2010, both peaked in the top ten of the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. The latter featured the triple platinum-certified hit All I Do Is Win.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here