Emraan Hashmi Drops Stunning Pics As He Waits For 'Santa To Arrive' on Christmas Eve; See Post

Emraan Hashmi took to Instagram to post a couple of stunning pictures from a photoshoot. The actor said that he is waiting for Santa on Christmas Eve.

Last Updated: December 24, 2022, 16:37 IST

Mumbai, India

Emraan Hashmi looks hot in new pics posted on Christmas eve.
Christmas is almost here and has everyone excited. We don’t know about you, but Emraan Hashmi is definitely waiting for Santa to arrive. You don’t believe us? We have proof. The Jannat actor posted a photo on his social media and dished out class and style effortlessly.

Emraan Hashmi uploaded a slew of photos in a casual ensemble. He sported a white t-shirt with black denim jeans and opted for a beige-coloured jacket. He accessorized himself with a black smartwatch and looked uber-cool. He captioned the post, “Waiting for Santa like a boss. Merry Christmas Eve, guys!”

His fandom was treated to an early Christmas delight and could not keep calm. As soon as he posted the photo, fans and admirers flocked to the comment section. Filmmaker Tanujj Garg wrote, “Nice pics Emi”. One user wrote, “Ageing backwards”. Another user commented, “Old Emraan Hashmi vibes”. A fan praised his style statement and said, “Bhai ka sense to Kamaal hai dress me. Classy & stylish Emmi (His fashion sense is excellent in this outfit)”.

Previously too, the actor had posted a photo in a dapper-looking outfit. He wore a black t-shirt and stylish sunglasses that added a style quotient to his outfit.

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi has Selfiee along with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It is an official remake of the Malayalam movie, Driving License. The movie is slated to release in the cinemas on February 24.

Emraan also has Salman Khan's Tiger 3 in the pipeline. The actor will be seen playing the antagonist in the third instalment of the spy thriller franchise that started with Ek Tha Tiger. While little is known about Emraan's character in the film, Salman Khan will be seen returning to play the Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore and Katrina Kaif will be reprising her role of Zoya Humaimi. The film is set for release in 2023.

first published: December 24, 2022, 16:37 IST
