Home » News » Entertainment » Extraction 2: Chris Hemsworth Shares First Look, Announces Film To Release In...

Extraction 2: Chris Hemsworth Shares First Look, Announces Film To Release In...

Chris Hemsworth shared the first look at his upcoming movie, Extraction 2. The first film was released in 2020 was received well by fans.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 10, 2023, 10:56 IST

Mumbai, India

Chris Hemsworth shares first look of Extraction 2.
Chris Hemsworth shares first look of Extraction 2.

Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Hemsworth is all set to return as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2. The Aussie star took to Instagram and Twitter to share the first look at the 2020 sequel, directed by Sam Hargrave, along with the release date — well sorta. In the picture, a bulky Hemsworth was seen gearing to pack in a punch while it snowed.

The Thor: Love and Thunder actor shared the post along with the announcement that Extraction 2 is set to release this summer. “Extraction 2 coming at you this summer. Let’s go!!!" he wrote.

Advertisement

Fans were thrilled to know that the Extraction series is finally returning. “So excited! Can’t wait till the next one comes out!!👏👏" a fan wrote. “You can fight more than 2 at I time 😂 can’t wait 👏" added another. A fan also couldn’t help but remember the Russian prison scenes from Stranger Things season 4. “Looks like stranger things set of Russian prison 😂🔥🔥🙌" a comment read.

RELATED NEWS

However, many were confused about how his character is alive for the sequel as the first film featured a scene showing his alleged death. “Nice! But I recall your character died in the first one," a fan wrote. “What! Didn’t you die in part 1?" asked another. “Is this a prequel since you died in the first one?" a third fan asked.

For those who don’t remember, Tyler was shown to have returned from death in the last scene of Extraction. The final scene featured Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) playing basketball by himself when a man, with a build much like Tyler, walked up to him and joined him. The scene hinted that Tyler was not dead. However, it is to see if the film picks off from where it ended or if it would be prequel.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 10, 2023, 10:55 IST
last updated: January 10, 2023, 10:56 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Vaani Kapoor Sets Temperatures Soaring In Turtleneck Crop Sweater And Woollen Skirt, Check Out The Diva's Stylish Winter Looks

+10PHOTOS

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Photo With Daughter Vamika Will Melt Your Hearts, See Their Adorable Family Pictures