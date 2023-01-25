Farzi Song Sab Farzi: Saba Azad Adds Her Magical Touch To Shahid Kapoor Series' Title Track

The title track of Raj & DK’s upcoming thrilled Farzi is out and it is one helluva earworm. Titled Sab Farzi, featuring Shahid Kapoor in a refreshing avatar, the foot-tapping number is composed by the well-acclaimed music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, while the lyrics are penned by Priya Saraiya and sung by singer-actor Saba Azad. The groovy track is captivating and beautifully carries the essence of the storyline.

Speaking about working on the song, composer duo Sachin-Jigar said, “It was fun to collaborate with the talented directors Raj and DK once again. Our association has worked in the past and we are confident that we will recreate the same magic with this song, Sab Farzi from the much-anticipated thriller Farzi. We wanted to curate a song that would capture the series’ essence and become a foot-tapping number that would make listeners dance and groove on the beats. Priya has beautifully woven the words and Saba’s voice has brought high-voltage energy to the song. We are sure that the song will become an anthem among the listeners."

“I’m so stoked for the launch of this crazy track. It’s always lovely working with Sachin Jigar. They are so supremely talented. We had a lot of fun recording this one. I hope everyone enjoys listening to it as much as we did while making sab farzi," Saba Azad added.

Farzi features an ensemble cast including talented actors Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles. Produced by Raj and DK’s D2R Films, the series will stream in India and across 240 countries and territories starting on February 10, 2023. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The series marks Shahid Kapoor’s first project on OTT and with the maverick directors Raj & DK.

