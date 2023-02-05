Home » News » Entertainment » Game of Thrones Stars Kit Harington and Wife Rose Leslie Expecting Second Baby

Game of Thrones Stars Kit Harington and Wife Rose Leslie Expecting Second Baby

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie had welcomed their first baby, a son, in January 2021. The couple have announced they are expecting their second baby now.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 14:48 IST

Los Angeles

Kit Harington revealed on Jimmy Fallon's show that he and Rose Leslie are expecting their second child.
Kit Harington revealed on Jimmy Fallon's show that he and Rose Leslie are expecting their second child.

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are about to become a family of four. Harington, 36, announced that he and his wife, 35, are expecting their second child together - over two years after the birth of their son.

The actor revealed the news on a recent episode of ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, reported People magazine.

He told the host Jimmy Fallon that his son is “about to get the shock of his life."

“Which is that he’s about to get a brother or sister," Harington continued, before Fallon, 48, offered him a congratulatory handshake.

RELATED NEWS

“I’m terrified," the actor added. “You know, with the first baby you’re like walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months - well, the man is anyway. But this time, the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick."

Harington and Leslie had welcomed their first baby, a son in January 2021. They initially confirmed their pregnancy in September 2020 after Leslie debuted her baby bump for the U.K.’s Make Magazine.

As per People, when asked on ‘The Tonight Show’ what his son thinks of a newborn entering the family, Harington revealed that he doesn’t think his child has “quite conceptually understood it just yet."

“We’re trying to get him ready for it," he continued. “We point to Rose’s tummy and we say, ‘Mommy’s baby, mommy’s baby.’ And he points to his tummy and goes, ‘My baby.’ I’m quite sure that’s - yeah, you’ll know soon enough."

first published: February 05, 2023, 14:48 IST
last updated: February 05, 2023, 14:48 IST
